318 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 400.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TM opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $175.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average is $139.82.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

