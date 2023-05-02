350 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average of $128.91.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CFR shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

