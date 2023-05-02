3,901 Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 737.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 87.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,429,000 after purchasing an additional 308,275 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth about $5,111,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

Featured Stories

