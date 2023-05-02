416 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $99.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.