41,935 Shares in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WeWork by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in WeWork by 49.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WeWork by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,114,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in WeWork during the first quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WeWork by 44.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 760,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WE shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WeWork from $9.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of NYSE WE opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. WeWork Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.56.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

