4,250 Shares in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 20,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Special Opportunities Fund

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $287,080.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $56,990 over the last three months. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE SPE opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

