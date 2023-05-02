444 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.70 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $120.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

