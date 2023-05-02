5,221 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
