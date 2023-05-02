560,843 Shares in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 560,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Lilium Stock Performance

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

