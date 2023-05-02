6,100 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1,111.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,095,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 655,333 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 445,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,551,000 after purchasing an additional 395,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 68.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE PCT opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.95. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

