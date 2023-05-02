766 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

