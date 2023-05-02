Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.