Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
ALGT has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna downgraded Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.75.
Allegiant Travel Stock Down 5.7 %
Allegiant Travel stock opened at $98.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $157.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,089.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,189 shares of company stock valued at $897,749 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
