Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ALGT has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna downgraded Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.75.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 5.7 %

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $98.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $157.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,089.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $2.38. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $611.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,189 shares of company stock valued at $897,749 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

