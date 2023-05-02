Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

