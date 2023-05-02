Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 736,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97,400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

About Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

