Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 373,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loup Funds LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average is $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

