Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amedisys from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys Trading Down 0.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 54.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 64,019 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,905,000 after acquiring an additional 122,588 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $11,938,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $131.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

