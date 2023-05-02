American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $233.00 at Barclays

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $199.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after purchasing an additional 199,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

