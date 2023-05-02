Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

