Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT Lowered to $38.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABCB. Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $32.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,774,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $18,856,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,307,000 after buying an additional 240,506 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

