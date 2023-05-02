APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in APi Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 169,647 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 447.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 593,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

