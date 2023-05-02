Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $173.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.38.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $169.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.17. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.