AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 2.6 %

ATR stock opened at $121.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,563,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AptarGroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.