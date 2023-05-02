AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ATR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $121.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 866.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,002,000 after buying an additional 571,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,104,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $47,637,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after buying an additional 370,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

