Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 670,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arbe Robotics Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Arbe Robotics has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 1,151.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Arbe Robotics will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBE. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,142,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.