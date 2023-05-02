Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Up 10.5% in April

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

APWC opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. Its products includes; Bare Wires, Power Cables, Communication Cables, Electronic Wires & Cables and Enamelled Wires. The firm also provides calibration & testing services.

