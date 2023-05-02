Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,500 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,796,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 58.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.