Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,092 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

NYSE CCL opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

