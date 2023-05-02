Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 3,318 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 339.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 161,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 29.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 19,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.67%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

