Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,826,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,451,000 after purchasing an additional 835,600 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after purchasing an additional 651,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 511,857 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,160,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 234,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 152.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 370,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 223,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.0 %

LSXMK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

LSXMK opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.