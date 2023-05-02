Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,317 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $94.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

