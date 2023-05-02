Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,692 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $900,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after buying an additional 2,202,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

