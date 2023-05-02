Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 142.9% in the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,629,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,997,000 after purchasing an additional 958,884 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,328,000 after purchasing an additional 769,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 289.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 537,079 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AER. Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.