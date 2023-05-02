Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,492 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $884,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 257,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $44.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

