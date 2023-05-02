Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 5,046.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,332 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after acquiring an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,151,000 after buying an additional 834,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,260,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,563,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,981,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

