Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 168.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average of $141.29.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -19.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

