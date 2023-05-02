Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

