Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.36 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,989 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 1,344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Albany International

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albany International Price Performance

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $268.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

