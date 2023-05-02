Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,553,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,092,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA opened at $1,015.06 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,091.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $824.16 and a 200-day moving average of $803.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

