Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,825,000 after buying an additional 239,558 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,287,000 after buying an additional 214,842 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $60.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

