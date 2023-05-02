Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.77 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,694,688. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.