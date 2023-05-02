Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,930 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of FOX by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 195,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

FOX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

