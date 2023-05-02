Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JBG SMITH Properties

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:JBGS opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.97. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

