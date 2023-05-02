Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 353,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,590 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $272,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 101,863 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

