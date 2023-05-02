Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

NYSE SQM opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.77. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

