Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARW stock opened at $115.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

