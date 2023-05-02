Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $3.12 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 60,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,253,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

DINO stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

