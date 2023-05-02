Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Repligen by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 161.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN stock opened at $153.54 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.