Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,491 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after buying an additional 658,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 634.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 381,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 329,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,409.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 311,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $437,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $232,604.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

