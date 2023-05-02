Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,556 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 73,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SHO opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.